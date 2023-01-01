Olympic Valley resort announces deals for local residents

The Resort at Squaw Creek announces its 2023 Creekside Wellness Exclusive for local residents in the New Year.

Provided/Resort at Squaw Creek

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley has wellness deals for local residents. The updated program provides access to experiences at the Spa at Squaw Creek.

“We are excited to kick off 2023 by providing the Creekside Wellness Exclusive Program for our local residents and community,” said Melissa Ratkovitz, Director of Spa at Resort at Squaw Creek. “We have developed this spa offer specifically so that our local guests can enjoy the relaxing and rejuvenating spa and wellness experiences we offer right in their backyard.”

When locals sign up for the 2023 Creekside Wellness Exclusive, they receive their choice of one complimentary 60-minute spa treatment each month. For any other treatments booked that month, guests receive a 25% discount as well as a complimentary add-on enhancement for their experience. Participants also have access to exclusive VIP treatment specials, a 20% discount on any retail products at the spa, as well as 25% off waxing and brow or lash tinting services.

Additionally, the Creekside Wellness Exclusive provides a variety of discounts at the resort. Participants will receive a 15% discount on hotel room reservations and food and beverage excluding alcohol, as well as a 15% discount at the golf and pro shop as well as all recreational activities. They also receive 5,000 World of Hyatt bonus points, complimentary self-parking or valet parking validation for three hours, and discounted season rentals for ski lockers.

The program is open to guests 18 years and older and is available on a monthly basis for $199 per month or annually for $1,999.

For more information, visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek , or call 530-412-7034.