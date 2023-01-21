Olympic Valley Resort hosts event to welcome Chinese New Year 

The Resort at Squaw Creek will be hosting a free Chinese New Year community celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Resort at Squaw Creek will be hosting a community event to welcome the Chinese New Year beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

The event will feature a firework display, complimentary ice-skating sessions, spa specials, and family-friendly recreational activities throughout the day. This event is open to both resort guests and local residents.

“We are thrilled to welcome our guests and local community as we celebrate the Year of the Rabbit,” said General Manager at Squaw Resort Manfred Steuerwald. “We look forward to providing a fun-filled day that the entire family can enjoy, with everything from a special Chinese New Year-themed ice-skating session and spa specials to an extravagant fireworks display.”

The festivities will begin with a guided family-friendly snowshoes hike up Emigrant Peak at 11 a.m., followed by Chinese New Year themed arts and crafts in the resorts’ ballroom, and a broom ball competition.

In the evening, the resort will provide a sunset snowshoe tour at 4 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a Chinese New Year themed ice-skating session happening during 6-8 p.m. Ice skating session will be complimentary throughout the evening. All activities are weather dependent.

In horror of the Year of the Rabbit, which is said to represent those who seek out tranquility and peace, the resort will also feature spa specials throughout the day. The Spa at Squaw Creek will host a “sip and shop” experience where guests can sip champagne or wine while they shop through the resort’s retail shop which includes luxury skincare items and Lululemon athletic wear.

The spa is also offering 25% off their Relax and Relief Ultimate CBD Massage in honor of the holiday. Reservations for spa treatments are required and can be made by calling 530-584-4091.

In addition, the resort will be providing the “Down the Rabbit Hole” cocktail at its new Iron Road Noodle House. The cocktail will feature muddled raspberries and blackberries, Campari, grenadine syrup, and a sparkling rose sake.

For more information visit http://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek or call 530-412-7034.