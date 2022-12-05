Olympic Valley resort offering locals discount at on-site restaurants

The Resort at Squaw Creek lobby at dusk.

Provided

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek has announced a special dining discount for local residents available throughout the winter ski season.

Additionally, Sandy’s Pub, the resort’s casual restaurant and sports bar, debuts new Sunday breakfast specials for football season. The updated dining experience includes new breakfast-inspired dishes paired with specialty cocktail selections.

“As the winter ski season is officially here, we are thrilled to welcome our local guests with a special discount to enjoy all of the incredible dining options available at our resort,” said Alex Looby, assistant director of operations and food and beverage at Resort at Squaw Creek. “We are also excited to debut a brand-new Sunday breakfast menu at Sandy’s Pub. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to eat while spending a day on the slopes, or want to indulge with a delicious dinner at Six Peaks Grille, we have six on-site restaurants with options that everyone will enjoy.”

When guests present local identification, they receive 15% off of all food and beverage at the resort’s on-site restaurants. The restaurants include Six Peaks Grille, a contemporary steakhouse with spanning views of Olympic Valley, Sandy’s Pub, a casual atmosphere featuring pub fare, Cascades Restaurant which provides an expansive breakfast buffet, the Bearshine Café grab-and-go market and the Oasis Grille seasonal poolside restaurant.

In addition to the locals discount, the resort’s Sandy’s Pub is debuting breakfast specials for guests to enjoy on Sundays during football season. The menu features all-American breakfast, with two eggs any style served with potatoes, bacon and sourdough toast; a Bandera Breakfast Burrito with smoked brisket, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cotija cheese, tomatillo and salsa ranchera; Blueberry French toast with blueberry syrup and almond orange butter; and Yogurt and Berries with house-made granola and local honey. The restaurant also debuts a new cocktail menu with mimosas, the “Hair of the Wolf” signature Bloody Mary, a rose sangria, and Irish coffee.

Sandy’s Pub provides a comfortable and inviting atmosphere rich in history from the local area. The restaurant is named after Sandy and Wayne Poulsen, the founders of Palisades Tahoe whose children grew up to become Olympic skiers. The restaurant provides indoor seating as well as a spacious outdoor patio overlooking Olympic Valley and the nearby mountain meadow.

For more information about Sandy’s Pub, call 530-581-6617.

For more information about Resort at Squaw Creek, visit https://www.destinationhotels.com/squawcreek or call 530-412-7034.