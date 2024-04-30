Olympic Valley utility rates could increase again

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Olympic Valley Public Service District will hold a public hearing on proposed water, sewer, and garbage rate hikes on May 28 at 8:30 a.m. at the district’s office, 305 Olympic Valley Road in Olympic Valley.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect on July 1.

In July 2023, the district increased water and sewer rates by 5%, and garbage by 10%.

According to the district, the rate adjustments are necessary to adequately fund infrastructure needs, programs, operations, maintenance costs, and capital improvements for the water and sewer utilities. Proposed rates are calculated to recover service provision costs allocated proportionately among customer classes.

The rate increases aim to allow the district to recover projected operations, maintenance, and infrastructure improvement expenses; maintain operational and financial stability; and avoid deficits or depleted utilities’ reserves.

It does not include connection fees, fire protection sprinkler systems, plan checking fees, fire hydrant or temporary water service fees, permit charges, meter rental fees, sewer line easement processing fees, application fees, temporary sewage disposal fees, temporary sewer service establishment fee, temporary sewer service inspection fee, disconnection fee, dumpage/spillage fee, and other charges.

For a complete list, go to https://www.ovpsd.org/sites/default/files/F-4%202024-01-Adopting%20Rates%20%26%20Charges%20COMBINED.pdf . It also outlines proposed charges for hotels.

According to a district press release, these are the slated price hikes.

The proposed fixed-charge water rate increases are:

Residential (single-family residence) $1,222.75

Condo/apartment/duplex/second unit/multi-family residential $592.77

Commercial/commercial irrigation

5/8″ meter $1,004.28

3/4″ meter $1,095.90

1″ meter $1,222.75

1 1/2″ meter $2,456.00

2″ meter $3,918.47

3″ meter $7,357.70

4″ meter $12,273.43

6″ meter $24,550.37

Consumption charge per 1,000 gallons

0 to 120,000 gallons $5.94

120,000 to 220,000 gallons $12.08

220,000 to 280,000 gallons $18.90

280+ gallons $41.86

Condo/apartment/duplex/second unit/multi-family residential $10.30

Commercial $7.89

Commercial irrigation $14.28

The proposed fixed-charge sewer rate increases are:

Residential (single-family residence) $810.34

Condo/apartment/duplex/second unit/multi-family residential $637.57

Commercial $1,434.51

Residential (pool/spa) $1,058.71

Consumption charge per 1,000 gallons

Commercial more than 75,000 gallons $19.14

The proposed residential fixed-charge garbage rate increase is $373.

Property owners can submit written protests detailing their property information and objections before the public hearing.

Send written comments to the Board of Directors, OVPSD, P.O. Box 2026, Olympic Valley, Calif. 96146, or deliver them at the hearing.

Fax and e-mail submissions are not accepted.

Property owners’ protests must be received before the close of the public hearing on May 28. Protests must include a description of your property (parcel number or physical address), the type of rate protested, printed name, and signature. The person signing must appear on the district’s

billing records, or the Placer County Assessor’s records, or other written evidence that the person signing has the authority to sign for the trust, company, partnership, etc.

One protest per parcel, and the parcel must have active water or sewer service. If you acquired the property since the last Placer County tax roll was issued, please include written confirmation that you own the property.

If written protests against any of the three proposed rate increases are presented by more than half of property owners and/or customers, the district will not impose that increase.

After the hearing, the board will establish final rates, which could differ from the proposed amounts based on protests and testimony.

For questions, call the district at (530) 583-4692.

Brenna O’Boyle enjoys covering Lake Tahoe entertainment. Her beat includes Incline Village, Kings Beach and Tahoe City. She loves to write travel pieces and report on food/alcohol-related events. Brenna is also a Reno Public Art Committee member who identifies, reviews, and recommends artists for public art opportunities.