On your mark: Locals take top spots in Truckee Running Festival

The endurance season is underway in Truckee and Lake Tahoe following race organizer Big Blue Adventure hosting its first event of the year.
More than 120 runners came out to participate in the annual Truckee Running Festival, taking on 10-kilometer, and half-marathon distances around Riverview Sports Park and the Waddle Ranch area.
Truckee’s Christie Jackson was first overall in the half marathon, topping a field of 54 runners to claim top honors with a time of 1 hour, 39 minutes, 21 seconds.
Reno’s Sophie Karadanis was second in the women’s division, finishing with a time of 1:46:50. Truckee’s Sandy Pinkowski gave local women two of the three fastest finishes of the day, claiming third place with a time of 1:55:26. Truckee also had Beth Kittle take seventh place with a time of 2:08.52.
On the men’s side, Truckee’s Chris Orton captured first place with a time of 1:40:22. Olympic Valley’s Pat Murphy posted a mark of 1:43:53 to take second place. Incline Village’s Eoghan Keane was fourth place, finishing in 1:46:29.
The Truckee Running Festival also included a 5-kilometer run benefiting Girls on the Run Sierras.
Big Blue Adventure will return with the Olympic Valley Half Marathon and 8 Miler on Sunday. Runners will start and finish at the Village at Palisades Tahoe, and will follow a route mainly along paved trail through the valley along the Truckee River.
To register or for more events, visit bigblueadventure.com
