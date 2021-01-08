One dead in Interstate 80 wreck
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle wreck on the Interstate that led to one person’s death.
The crash was discovered before 8 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80, near Highway 20, reports state. A vehicle was found about 100 feet down an eastbound embankment, said Frank Newman, a lieutenant with the California Highway Patrol.
“No other vehicles involved, and we’re not sure of the time when it happened,” Newman said.
The driver — a man around 70 years old — was the only occupant, the lieutenant added. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.
“Our guess is it was a medical issue or he fell asleep,” Newman said. “It didn’t appear he tried to get out of the car.”
The recovery effort occurred off the road, and traffic was unimpeded, he added.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
One dead in Interstate 80 wreck
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle wreck on the Interstate that led to one person’s death.