One dead in Interstate 80 wreck

Authorities are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle wreck on the Interstate that led to one person’s death.

The crash was discovered before 8 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80, near Highway 20, reports state. A vehicle was found about 100 feet down an eastbound embankment, said Frank Newman, a lieutenant with the California Highway Patrol.

“No other vehicles involved, and we’re not sure of the time when it happened,” Newman said.

The driver — a man around 70 years old — was the only occupant, the lieutenant added. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

“Our guess is it was a medical issue or he fell asleep,” Newman said. “It didn’t appear he tried to get out of the car.”

The recovery effort occurred off the road, and traffic was unimpeded, he added.