One dead, one airlifted after wreck on I-80

One person is dead and others injured in a Wednesday crash on Interstate 80, authorities said.

A witness at the scene said a black Ford pickup headed eastbound on I-80, near the Gold Run rest stop, was going 90 to 100 miles per hour when it veered to the right, off the road, said Officer Robert Schmidt, of the Gold Run California Highway Patrol office.

“Hit a sign, hit a couple smaller trees and then two big trees that stopped it in its place,” he added.

The right, front passenger died on scene, Schmidt said.

The driver was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Two passengers in the back also sustained injuries and were transported via ground ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Schmidt said he does not believe the temperature was cold enough for ice to play a role in the wreck. The officer on scene believes the primary cause of the crash was the high speed of the vehicle.

Schmidt said drowsiness is a possible a factor in the accident. Alcohol or other substances did not appear to be involved.

As of noon Wednesday, Schmidt said the deceased’s next of kin had not been notified, nor body identified.

Schmidt was unsure of where the truck’s occupants were from, but said the vehicle was not local.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.