One more week for Best Of North Lake Tahoe vote

OK, voting is down to the last week for the Best Of North Lake Tahoe, including Truckee, Kings Beach and Tahoe City — a great triangle of community as well as one of the most beautiful areas on Earth.

The deadline for this election is next Friday, June 7. In this election, it’s OK to vote once per day. After all, this is a promotion, not a contest for president of the United States. For fun and bragging rights, though as with all contests there are those who take it seriously indeed.

The idea, though, is to drive online participation on our side and to build interest and a little more exposure for all the great businesses, agencies and people with particular sets of skills here.

If you wish to complain this is nothing but a popularity contest, and pageant, eye of the beholder in a window of time — well, of course. Duh. Just please remember this is supposed to be fun. Fun to vote for your personal favorites, and fun when the Best Of publication comes out a few weeks after the final tally.

It’s also a guide, of course, to businesses that stand out in their customer interest, ability to provide what you are looking for, and signal for them in some cases about their marketing reach.

People may dismiss marketing as … mere marketing. But this is lifeblood if you run a business or offer a professional service. It takes in sales, sure, but also awareness of who is out there and what they need. The profession all takes in how your message is getting out, and possibly with clues about how to improve that.

A Best Of contest/promotion is a small, small piece of all that, of course. But you help with your vote beyond your vote itself. In a not so insignificant way, you help shape your community.

Speaking of marketing, businesses interested in promoting their offerings and encourage votes can contact us at drogers@sierrasun.com for marketing options.

Winners will be announced in the annual Best Of publication and online. Best of luck to the businesses that make up the lifeblood of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee.