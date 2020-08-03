‘One N1GHT’ provides area youth with social, spiritual outlet

The first Tuesday of each month (One N1GHT), Tahoe Church hosts middle and high school students to enjoy opportunities to play outdoor games, listen to music, and hear from a keynote speaker.

With so many social events and gatherings canceled due to the pandemic, many teenagers this summer are really struggling to connect with peers.

The first Tuesday of each month (One N1GHT), Tahoe Church hosts middle and high school students on its 50-acre campus to safely enjoy opportunities to play outdoor games, listen to music, and hear from a keynote speaker.

According to a news release, with its abundant space and outdoor amphitheater, Tahoe Forest Church’s campus offers space for the community to gather safely and follow the guidelines for social distancing.

“We are so fortunate that we are able to gather outside and utilize this time of year to let our youth gather in a healthy and fun way,” said Jody Poe, the Church’s high school coordinator.

“Each month we organize fun games like a water balloon challenge, plank walkl, kickball, and we also hold a raffle,” she added. “Of course, we have to provide lots of snacks and food for teenagers!”

The keynote speaker for each month spotlights an issue or topic that is relevant to teenagers.

Last month’s message focused on anxiety. Local Olympic snowboarder Andy Finch provided a moving testimony earlier this year. This Tuesday, Aug. 4, Shane Marks, Youth Pastor at Grace Church is set to deliver the message.

