One-stop shop: Free family health screenings on Saturday, September 30

Looking for a one-stop shop for free health screenings, information, and services? Then the Free Health Screening Fair in Truckee this weekend is the place to be. It’ll be on Saturday, September 30th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center at 10981 Truckee Way.

The Truckee Host Lions Club, in its 91st year of service, is organizing the health screening fair. With 1.4 million members nationwide, Lions lead by example, forge connections, and make a lasting impact through kindness. Since 1917, Lions have been dedicated to serving, strengthening communities, and promoting global well-being. Their mission is to empower clubs, volunteers, and partners to make a positive difference through humanitarian services, grants, and promoting peace and understanding worldwide.

Placer County’s Oral Health Program provided free dental screenings to children during the health fair. Provided / Truckee Lions

Lions are experts at partnering with other organizations to achieve their vision. In fact, the free health screening fair could not have been possible without the generous support of various community organizations and their volunteers. Kathy Freeman, secretary of Truckee Host Lions Club, is amazed by how many organizations have joined forces to create change.

“If we can help one person then we are really doing what our mission is as Lions. But we are hoping to reach many more. We are so fortunate to have the support of all these groups making an effort to make this happen,” Freeman said.

It really does take a village. The Reno Host Lions Club, Lions in Sight of California and Nevada, and Read Between the Lions are collaborating on vision screenings. The Peninsula Special Interest Lions Club and Global Initiative for Health and Wellness are conducting blood pressure and diabetes checks. The Placer County Oral Health Program and Nevada County Public Health are offering complimentary dental and fluoride checks for children. Nurses from the University of Nevada at Reno’s Orvis Student Nurses’ Association will provide comprehensive support.

Reno Host Lions Club and Lions in Sight of California and Nevada provided vision screenings, applications for vouchers for free prescription eye exams and glasses, and free reading glasses at the free Community Health Fair sponsored by the Truckee Host Lions Club. Provided / Truckee Lions

Additionally, the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy will administer free flu shots, while Tahoe Forest Health System will educate the community on wellness strategies and recruit additional volunteers for screenings. The Truckee California Highway Patrol and Truckee Police Department are teaming up to offer free child safety seat inspections and installations, along with providing the seats. Community groups like the Suicide Prevention Coalition and Sierra Community House will have informational booths. And, lastly, Raley’s O-N-E Market generously donated $500 to cover lunches for all volunteers.

The Truckee Host Lions Club is committed to ensuring that all events are as accessible and welcoming to the community as they can be. “We are hoping to reach as many people as possible. You don’t need to have insurance. You don’t need to have a doctor’s referral. If you need readers, we’ll make sure you’ll leave with a pair of readers,” Freeman said.

Truckee CHP Officer Carlos Perez installs a free child safety car seat. The Truckee CHP teamed up with Truckee PD to provide free child safety care seat inspections and to give away new child car seats to families who needed them. Provided/Truckee Lions

In its inaugural year of hosting the health screening, the Truckee Host Lions Club screened 166 individuals. Most attendees were from Truckee, followed by Kings Beach, and some even traveled from Reno. During last year’s screenings, two individuals had dangerously high blood pressure levels, prompting specialists to recommend immediate hospitalization. Lion volunteers escorted them to the hospital, ensuring they received the necessary assistance. Without free health screenings and devoted volunteers, these emergencies could have resulted in far more dire circumstances.