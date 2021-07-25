One-way traffic control scheduled in Tahoe City for utility work

TAHOE CITY – Caltrans is alerting motorists to scheduled overnight utility work on State Route 28 in Tahoe City, requiring one-way traffic control next week.

One-way traffic control will be in effect between the State Route 89 separation and the Tahoe State Recreation Area.

Caltrans will be digging holes to locate underground utilities along the highway shoulders ahead of future SR-28 roadway improvements. The utility work is scheduled nightly Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. A one-mile section of SR-28, from the SR-89 South/SR-89 West Shore separations to the Tahoe State Recreation Area Campground, will be under one-way traffic control during work periods.

The work is occurring ahead of a $24.2 million SR-28 rehabilitation project that will improve pavement and drainage systems currently in poor condition between the State Route 89 separation and the California-Nevada state line. The project will also upgrade pedestrian facilities to comply with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The project is supported with funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Construction is expected to begin spring 2023.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://www.rebuildingca.ca.gov .

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department issues construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

