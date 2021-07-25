One-way traffic control scheduled in Tahoe City for utility work
TAHOE CITY – Caltrans is alerting motorists to scheduled overnight utility work on State Route 28 in Tahoe City, requiring one-way traffic control next week.
Caltrans will be digging holes to locate underground utilities along the highway shoulders ahead of future SR-28 roadway improvements. The utility work is scheduled nightly Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. A one-mile section of SR-28, from the SR-89 South/SR-89 West Shore separations to the Tahoe State Recreation Area Campground, will be under one-way traffic control during work periods.
The work is occurring ahead of a $24.2 million SR-28 rehabilitation project that will improve pavement and drainage systems currently in poor condition between the State Route 89 separation and the California-Nevada state line. The project will also upgrade pedestrian facilities to comply with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The project is supported with funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Construction is expected to begin spring 2023.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://www.rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department issues construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
