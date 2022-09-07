Ongoing heat wave breaks record for 4th straight day in Tahoe City

A rainbow forms within a fiery sunset Tuesday in Truckee.

Provided/Ann Penfield

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The ongoing heat wave continues to break records at Lake Tahoe.

Tuesday appears to have been the peak of the heat wave with high temperatures on both sides of the lake setting new standards.

Tahoe City broke a heat record for the fourth consecutive day and South Lake Tahoe broke a 35-year-old record as temps soared into the low 90s on the South Shore, about 15 to 20 degrees over seasonal averages.

The thermometer hit 88 in Tahoe City on Tuesday which broke the former mark of 84 set on the same date in 2017. Tahoe City has reset standards for the last four days, breaking a 90-year-old record (87) on Saturday, hitting 88 on Sunday to smash the record (85) and 90 on Monday (87).

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting continued record-breaking high temps for Tahoe City through the rest of the week, 90 on Wednesday and 87 on Thursday and Friday. The heat wave lets up this weekend with the service forecasting a high of 82 on Saturday and mid 70s for Sunday and early next week.

There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. on Wednesday for the basin.

South Lake Tahoe is expected to approach more records with highs ranging in the high 80s to low 90s through Friday.

Afternoon winds will be mild through the rest of the week. The service is reporting a chance of showers on Saturday night into Sunday.