Online appointments available for Tahoe boat inspections

Boaters heading to Tahoe this season will have an optional online appointment system for boat inspections as a complement to drop-in inspection service.

The online system launched last Friday. According to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, which lead the aquatic invasive species boat inspection program, it’s intended to add convenience and help boaters save time.

Appointments can be scheduled now for a $15 convenience fee for any date between May 1 and Sept. 30, according to the agencies. Each of the three regional inspection stations will have multiple inspection lanes available at all times, with double capacity at the Alpine Meadows inspection station. The Truckee Airport inspection station is no longer in operation. The three regional stations are located at Alpine Meadows, Spooner Summit, and Meyers.

Inspections are available without an appointment any time of the year, the agencies said. Showing up to the inspection station clean, drained, and dry will help keep the waters of the Tahoe Region safe and get boaters on the water faster.