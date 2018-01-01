Online payment still an option for Nevada County property owners

Nevada County homeowners can still pay the second installment of their 2017 property taxes before the new year, though local officials don’t know whether that will play in their favor to recent tax code changes.

The local office of the Treasurer-Tax Collector won’t reopen until the new year. However, property owners can pay their taxes this weekend through its website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/372/Pay-Your-Tax-Bill — and receive a dated electronic receipt.

Tina Vernon, the county’s treasurer-tax collector, was quick to emphasize her uncertainty over the federal Internal Revenue Service’s implementation of a $10,000 cap on local deductions, part of the new tax bill, if property taxes are paid before 2017 ends.

“We don’t know the extent of the tax reform,” Vernon said.

Local property owners can pay their annual tax bill in two installments, due on Dec. 10 and April 10, respectively. Many opt to pay the full bill at once, though this week Vernon saw a massive jump of payments.

“It’s nothing new for our office,” she said. “It’s just the volume has increased tenfold and the phones have been ringing off the hook.”

At times people formed a line out her door as they waited to pay their property tax bills. Many of them own what Vernon called higher-end homes, though others also wanted to pay before 2018 hits. Vernon cited the uncertainty of the new tax code.

“We don’t know what the IRS is going to accept as timely,” she said.

Vernon’s office won’t track postmarks of payments mailed to her office, another reason she encouraged people to use her website to pay.

Credit and debit card users must pay a 2.4 percent or $2 convenience fee, whichever is greater. E-checks require a 50-cent fee.

Property owners should have their bill and parcel numbers when paying.