Open house for proposed â€˜Ladybugâ€™ Forest Health Project Tuesday in Truckee

The U.S. Forest Service and Truckee River Watershed Council are jointly hosting a public, open house meeting to discuss the proposed Ladybug Project. The Ladybug Project, a wildfire resilience and forest health project, would treat up to 3,000 acres east of Stampede Reservoir including forest thinning and biomass removal, mastication, and prescribed burning.

The open house meeting is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the Truckee Ranger District Office located at 10811 Stockrest Springs Rd., Truckee,.

According to a news release, the goals of this meeting are:

To form a collaborative working group that may include stakeholders, community members, and government agencies. This group will help to formulate a proposed action. To inform stakeholders and members of the community. To answer questions and discuss the project.

"Overcrowded forests, combined with drought conditions within the last five years, have increased the potential for tree mortality and destructive fire danger across National Forest System lands adjacent to the Truckee and Verdi communities,” the release states. "The Tahoe National Forest's Truckee Ranger District is specifically developing the Ladybug Project to address these concerns and increase wildfire resilience. The aforementioned project will emphasize fuels reduction, retain old-growth and large trees, and improvement overall forest health."

For more information visitÂ http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe or contact Scott Conway, acting Truckee District ranger at 530-587-3558.

Source: U.S. Forest Service