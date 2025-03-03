Open to Shred: A movement for inclusivity on the slopes returns to Sugar Bowl

Event Details: Sugar Bowl Resort, Main Lodge March 15, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Schedule Highlights: $99 Lift Tickets (Pre-purchase required) $99 Learn-to-Ski-and-Ride Package (Includes lessons, rentals, and lift ticket) Terrain Park Clinics with Sugar Bowl athletes Community Ski Parade at 12:30 PM—festive gear encouraged! Après Party with a live DJ, giveaways, and rafflesFor more information and registration, visit . Sugar Bowl Resort, Main Lodge March 15, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.$99 Lift Tickets (Pre-purchase required) $99 Learn-to-Ski-and-Ride Package (Includes lessons, rentals, and lift ticket) Terrain Park Clinics with Sugar Bowl athletes Community Ski Parade at 12:30 PM—festive gear encouraged! Après Party with a live DJ, giveaways, and rafflesFor more information and registration, visit Sugar Bowl Open to Shred

SUGAR BOWL, Calif. — On March 15, Open to Shred returns to Sugar Bowl Resort, offering a welcoming space for skiers and snowboarders of all backgrounds to hit the slopes. The event, founded by 18-year-old freerider Elsa McAllister, celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and community in snow sports.

McAllister, who grew up skiing at Sugar Bowl Academy, created Open to Shred as a response to the lack of diversity in the ski community. As a queer athlete, she has often felt isolated in an environment that remains predominantly white and cisgender. Determined to change that, she launched the event last year as a way to make skiing and snowboarding more accessible to everyone.

“The goal is to take away all the labels and barriers that make learning new sports intimidating,” McAllister said. “I want people to feel safe, included, and supported, no matter their background.”

Last year’s inaugural event saw over 120 participants and an overwhelmingly positive response. Attendees ranged from first-time skiers to lifelong riders, all coming together to enjoy the slopes in an inclusive setting. McAllister recalls a particularly meaningful moment when a teacher from the East Bay asked for a signed event poster to display in his classroom, hoping to inspire his students.

“That was one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had,” McAllister said. “It showed me that we’re making a real impact.”

With support from Sugar Bowl’s CEO Bridget Legnavsky and new sponsors—including outdoor brands like Elan Skis, Rab Outerwear, Arcteryx, and Tommy Breeze—this year’s event is set to be even bigger. Open to Shred will feature discounted lift tickets, learn-to-ski packages, terrain park clinics, a community ski parade, and an après-ski party with live music and giveaways.

McAllister hopes to expand the movement beyond skiing. “I’d love to bring this to surfing and skateboarding—sports I’m passionate about but that can also feel exclusive,” she said. “This is just the beginning.”

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.