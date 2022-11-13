Opening days at Northstar, Heavenly, Kirkwood (Gallery)
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The early season snow storms helped Lake Tahoe resorts kick off the ski season a little bit earlier than expected with Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts on the South Shore and Northstar California on the North Shore opening on Saturday.
