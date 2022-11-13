 Opening days at Northstar, Heavenly, Kirkwood (Gallery) | SierraSun.com
Opening days at Northstar, Heavenly, Kirkwood (Gallery)

Staff Report
Skiers enjoy opening day at Northstar.
Provided/Katey Hamill/Northstar

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The early season snow storms helped Lake Tahoe resorts kick off the ski season a little bit earlier than expected with Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts on the South Shore and Northstar California on the North Shore opening on Saturday.

Many showed up for opening day at Northstar.
Provided/Katey Hamill/Northstar
Northstar is celebrating 50 years this year.
Provided/Katey Hamill/Northstar
Opening day at Heavenly.
Provided/Jack Morris/Heavenly
Heavenly guests ride the Gunbarrel lift up the mountain.
Provided/Jack Morris/Heavenly
Opening day at Kirkwood.
Provided/Dennis Baggett/Kirkwood
