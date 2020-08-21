Operation Gratitude and Support boosts Truckee community

Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church has delivered gratitude bags to nurses and doctors at Tahoe Forest Hospital, firefighters at our stations, grocery store workers at SafeMart, Safeway and neighborhood markets, among many other stops.

Submitted photo

In recognition of the important role of essential workers last March, members of Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church sought a way to honor the hometown heroes of Truckee.

The church created “Operation Gratitude and Support, ” to focus on thanking a different group of essential workers every two to three weeks who serve our community during this unprecedented time.

“There are members of our community who have given above and beyond, even when they were putting their own safety at risk,” said Sonya Retzlaff-Huggins, a member of the church and the chair of the Outreach Committee. “I love that our church has had a way that we can show our thanks.”

Congregation support has included focused prayers, letter writing campaigns, and the delivery of “gratitude bags” filled with masks, candles, prepackaged food items, and gift certificates to local restaurants.

“It’s a win win,” says Retzlaff-Huggins, “we are supporting our essential workers and our great Truckee local restaurants!”

The church has delivered gratitude bags to nurses and doctors at Tahoe Forest Hospital, firefighters at our stations, grocery store workers at SafeMart, Safeway and our neighborhood markets, Post Office workers at our two post offices, Truckee Police Department, and increased support for the clients of Sierra Community House and the Emergency Warming Center and Day Respite Center.

Cathie Foley of the Emergency Warming Center and Day Respite Center said she appreciates”the support and encouragement” from Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church.

“TLPC has been a very active supporter of Sierra Community House for many years,” Pastor Jeanie Shaw said of Sierra Community House. “There are many families who struggle with hunger in Truckee and the North Lake Tahoe. The cost of housing here contributes to the problem; it’s hard for a lot of folks to pay rent and be able to afford healthy groceries. The pandemic and its effect on businesses and incomes has only made things worse. Once we became aware of how many families and individuals in our community have trouble affording healthy food, we felt we needed to do something to help. Volunteering with Sierra Community House — Hunger Relief was a no-brainer; we’re just doing what Jesus taught us to do.”

Members of the Truckee Community are invited to learn more about the Truckee Lutheran Church “Operation Gratitude and Support” at the church website truckeelutheranpresbyterianchurch.org.