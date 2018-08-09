Aaron Barone: Thanks for supporting Poker Run fundraising ride

Thanks for supporting Poker Run fundraiser

Truckee's own friendly mountain motorcycle club Crew MC held its annual Poker Run at El Toro Bravo in June, including raffle prizes and a silent auction all for the benefit of Dianna and Timbo Brown of Zano's.

The Poker Run, a 40-mile ride along the North Lake Tahoe Loop, began at El Toro Bravo and then continued with poker stops at Squaw Valley, Pete 'n Peter's in Tahoe City, Spindleshanks at Brockway Golf Course in Kings Beach, then back to El Toro Bravo.

The run was a great success with good food, weather, raffle and silent auction prizes.

Crew MC would like to thank all the merchants who generously donated their merchandise and services for our raffle drawing and silent auction; the local businesses that hosted our poker stops; Boomtown Casino for its grand-prize donation; and the community members who came out and supported our benefit Poker Run. Everyone had a lot of fun and we were able to raise $3,400 for Dianna and Timbo.

Aaron Barone

