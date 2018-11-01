Benjamin Trustman: Town Council candidates will define direction for Truckee

Growing up in Truckee, I have seen incredible change. The upcoming election is not only important for our country, but it will have major impacts locally.

The next group of Truckee Town Council members will be tasked with updating our General Plan, which will define the direction for Truckee until 2040. For that reason I would like to voice my support for two specific people running in this election.

Dave Polivy has several years of experience with land use planning, most recently on the planning commission. I had the opportunity to work with Dave on the board of Mountain Area Preservation and believe the skills he showed in working with a governing group were excellent. He had a unique voice and was not afraid to share ideas and comment on others. He is a good listener. Dave is not afraid to speak about tough issues and make tough decisions. With these traits I think Dave Polivy will be an excellent addition to our Town Council and be a great asset in reshaping the general plan.

Another candidate I am endorsing is Chelsea Waltersheid. She was born here and has seen our town change from a small community to what sometimes feels like a bustling metropolis. Chelsea has a unique perspective of Truckee that other candidates do not have. She has always given back to the community through volunteer work and community engagement. I think Chelsea will bring the strength of her community bond to the Town Council and her contribution to our General Plan will always put community first. This trait is vital to making our future town be as vibrant as it is. I am happy and proud to support my long time local friend in her bid to be on our town council.

Thank you and regardless of whom you choose please vote. Our country depends on it!

Ben Trustman

