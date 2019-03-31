Brinn Talbot: Rotary Club of Truckee gives back all year long

The Rotary Club of Truckee continues to give back to the community year after year currently under the leadership of President Randy House.

"Our commitment to Truckee and the people who live here is ongoing throughout the year with a variety of ways we serve and give back," said House.

During Randy's tenure as Rotary President, over $16,000 of grant requests have been funded many supporting youth in Truckee. The Rotary Club of Truckee also continues to support Sierra Senior Services giving $6,000 to date in support of this organization. Additionally, in support of the seniors in Truckee, the club splits and delivers wood to senior citizens which entailed delivering twelve cords of wood this winter season.

The Rotary Club of Truckee celebrates a number of holidays with the entire community including, handing out 500 pieces of candy at the community "Halloween Trick or Treat Night" and serving hundreds of children cookies and hot chocolate at the" Bud Fish Tree Lighting Ceremony," along with running the barbecue and feeding people at the annual Fourth of July Celebration at West End Beach.

"Additionally, this year we also handled the barbecue for the 'Town's 25th Year Anniversary' serving approximately 1200 people," said House.

The event brought the entire town out to celebrate this historic accomplishment.

The Rotary Club of Truckee members also support literacy. Not only do members read to the state pre-school weekly, the club also donated $2,000 to literacy which was matched by the district for a total of $4,000 given.

Collectively the members of the club donated $10,000 in a joint effort with other clubs in our district to build phase two of the Uganda Nursing School. The Rotary Club of Truckee focuses on an international project each year in addition to supporting local efforts and nonprofit organizations.

There are a few signature events that the club puts on for the community as fundraisers including the ever-so-popular Crab Feed and the largest fundraiser for the club, The Cadillac Ball.

Another favorite and well-attended event is the "Annual Fishing Derby" where kids and parents come out fish together to win prizes and celebrate the sport of fishing. These events provide funding for non-profits in addition to bringing the community members together for a great time.

"This year has been incredible for me and all this work could not be accomplished without the support of our active club members who I appreciate tremendously," House said.

For more information about The Rotary Club of Truckee, visit the website at http://www.truckeerotary.org

Brinn Talbot is president and owner of Switchback Studios.