Carolyn Pretzer: I’m voting Morse for Congress

I'm voting for Jessica Morse for Congress! I hope you will too.

She's authentic, she's one of us. Her family is five generations in our region. She has a diverse group of supporters, from all backgrounds, young and old, rich and poor. She's got experience working with bipartisan administrations. She understands our needs and will be able to articulate those needs as our congressional representative.

Jessica understands our concerns for health care for rural working families, resort workers and local senior citizens. Jessica supports greater choice and competition and wants everyone to have the option of buying into Medicare if they want. That would reduce costs and increase coverage. She wants to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, boosting our purchasing power. Jessica also supports coverage for preventative wellness programs, keeping us healthier and avoiding expensive sicknesses.

Tom McClintock voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. His negative vote affects over 300,000 people in CA04 who would be excluded with pre-existing medical conditions. When the repeal failed, he supported a plan that sabotages coverage in California and raises premiums by 9 percent this year, approximately $3,270 for a family of four.

We have an excellent choice, Jessica Morse. Please vote early by mail!

Carolyn Pretzer

Recommended Stories For You

Tahoe Vista