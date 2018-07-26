Dick Gander: You’re invited to Tahoe Truckee Fly Fishers’ 34th barbecue
July 26, 2018
Everyone interested in fly fishing is invited to our 34th annual barbecue and fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Riverside Pavilion at the Truckee River Regional Park.
From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., you will enjoy grilled salmon and tri-tip, presentations by master casting instructor Jeff Putnam, a huge raffle, live music and great conversation. Admission is $35 which supports our programs throughout the year.
For more information contact ttflyfishers@gmail.com and to buy tickets visit our website at tahoetruckeeflyfishers.org and go to the Event Calendar for Aug. 11 to register.
Dick Gander
Truckee
