Ed Miller: Vote Wilkins for Tahoe City PUD

I have known Dan Wilkins for years, and support his candidacy to continue as a director of the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

As a civil engineer, and director of Public Works for the Town of Truckee, Dan is uniquely qualified to serve on the TCPUD Board. Every day he is immersed in projects which add to his lengthy career experience, and give him useful insight which is extremely valuable in the governance of our vital public utility.

His 12 years in office have well demonstrated his ability to make wise decisions regarding both the utility and recreation components of the services provided by the TCPUD.

Dan has done an exemplary job, let's let him continue to represent us!

Ed Miller

Tahoma