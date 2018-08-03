Jack Kashtan: Where’s the other side of the story?

In reference to "Snowmobilers rail against proposed restrictions," (Sierra Sun, July 6) where is the other side of the story?

There is one sentence in this long article that references the arguments of those opposed to the snowmobilers' position and no attempt to interview or quote anyone from the environmental and human-powered sports communities.

As a news article, on the front page of the print edition no less, this article fails the most basic principle of journalism. Time for the editors and writer to go back to school.

Jack Kashtan

Truckee