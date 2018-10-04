Jeff Gross: Vote Heidi Doyle for North Tahoe Fire Protection District Board
October 4, 2018
I support Heidi Doyle for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District board.
I have known Heidi for nearly 20 years. Heidi has always been willing to step up, make a commitment, and serve our community. Not only does she volunteer as needed, Heidi has worked in our community as a park ranger, a supervising park ranger, an education and interpretation program manager for State Parks and currently as the executive director of the Sierra State Parks Foundation.
Last, but not least, many might not realize that when Heidi attended Cal Poly, she was on a Forest Service Helitack team and occasionally rotated into the hotshot crews for three summers.
Heidi knows what it is to fight fires, to fight for our community and to live up to her commitments. I know Heidi will work hard on our behalf.
I'm voting for Heidi Doyle for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District board of directors, and I hope you will too.
Jeff Gross
