Jim & Sandy Robins: Thank you Liberty Utilities!

Roaring winds blew a tree down across power lines behind our house on Saturday afternoon, June 9, and took power out. I had to find a neighbor with a working cell phone to call it in.

The first Liberty Utilities man, pleasant and reassuring, showed up an hour after my call. He determined what needed to be done and let us know that a crew would be coming and how long it would take them to get here. He was polite and calm. The work crew arrived a few hours later as promised: with plenty of trucks, lights and men. They worked into Saturday evening — after dark — until power was restored — nine hours later.

The crew lead man, Del, assured us that they would be back on Monday morning to pick up the debris from the damaged poles and lines; they did exactly that.

All of this happened very efficiently and professionally. We were so impressed with how quickly and safely they worked. Del made time to tell us — the worried homeowners — what was going on and approximately when they would be finished. We wish to thank Liberty Utilities and their awesome people for excellent service!

Jim and Sandy Robins

Tahoe City