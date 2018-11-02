John Britto: Truckee needs Anna Klovstad on its Town Council

In 25 years, the Town of Truckee has come a long way. Early on, the primary focus of the Town Council was roads and development. That was appropriate given the issues we were facing.

Not to diminish the accomplishments of those who came before, but today we are asking a lot from our town council members. The Council must take a wholistic approach to the realities of life in Truckee, and be equipped to navigate a complex set of topics, issues, and processes, giving each of them the weight that they deserve when decisions are made.

That's why the Town needs Anna Klovstad on the Town Council. Trained as an architect at Cal Poly, she moved from a position with Ward Young Architects to become a Project Manager with Tahoe Truckee USD in the early 2000s. She has managed over $100 million in projects, including the North Tahoe Middle/High Reconstruction, and is currently working on Truckee Elementary. She has also managed the comprehensive Green Energy program which saves the District hundreds of thousands in energy dollars annually. That experience requires a thorough understanding of how to work with a myriad of agencies and utilities, as well as working within a large organization.

This type of background makes Anna uniquely qualified to be a visionary leader for the Town of Truckee. Go to anna4truckee.com to learn more about her platform and her vision to improve the quality of life in Truckee.

John Britto

Truckee