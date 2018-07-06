Jonathan Laine: Dog poop etiquette

Dog poop etiquette! Or the lack thereof

Just finished a hike on a little used trail in Truckee and found two neatly knotted plastic bags of dog poop, covered in pollen, suggesting that they had been there for many days.

Several times per week I find the same thing on my property next to the street. What the…?

Even biodegradable bags take 3-6 months to decompose, and synthetic bags may take over one hundred years to breakdown.

So, some proper etiquette on what to do when your dog poops:

1. If you are in a neighborhood or on a frequently used trail, pick it up, and then you dispose of it. Do not leave any more bags along the street on somebody's property, or on the trail. (This is especially prevalent on the Martis Valley loop.)

Recommended Stories For You

2. If you are in a remote area, either pick it up after your dog, at least flick it off the trail and it will decompose.

3. That's it! Note there is no option listed to "put the poop in a bag and leave the bag!"

Pooped out on the "neat little bags" decorating our streets and trails!

Jonathan Laine

Truckee