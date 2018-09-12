Karen Couwenhoven: Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe celebrates 20 years Friday

Twenty years ago, 10 contractors and suppliers got together to discuss frustrations with the local building industry. Through discussions, this small group realized that many other contractors were feeling the same frustrations. These men got together and formed the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe or CATT.

Robert Doc Gelso, (Doc Gelso Construction, Inc.), Mitch Clarin, (Mitchell T. Clarin), Matt Williams, (Williams Construction), Ted Owens, (Owens Consulting Group), Dennis Schlumpf, (Dennis L. Schlumpf & Associates, LLP), Patrick Flora (Summit Valley Construction, Inc.), Brian Marsh (The Rock Garden & Truckee North Tahoe Materials), Breeze Cross (Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company), Eric Reamer (Reamer Construction), and Richard Loverde (Loverde Builders, Inc.) worked tirelessly to set a strong foundation for the organization.

These founders had two priorities: address the impacts of local agencies on the building trade and improve the overall professionalism within the industry.

Through the years the association has had a positive impact on the Truckee Tahoe region, advocating to protect builders and homeowners in the area by working closely with local agencies on fee structures and building codes. CATT runs a successful Job to Bid program pairing local homeowners needing work on their home with local contractors looking for work. Its sister organization, CATT Community Project, is a conduit for funds, materials, volunteerism and project coordination towards the restoration or construction of selected structures that are deemed beneficial to the community. To date, CATT Community Project has completed 25 projects with two new large community-based projects in the works. Carefully vetting those running for election CATT Political Action Committee (CATTPAC), another one of the association's sponsored organizations, has also become the "go to" place for political endorsements for local and state elections.

Those original members created a group that has improved the quality of living and working in the Truckee Tahoe region. CATT has never strayed from the original mission statement, "To promote a positive business environment for the building and housing industry and enhance opportunities for its members and the community."

As the association kicks off this year of celebration, a huge thank you goes out to these original founding members who had the foresight to create this important community organization and to all the volunteers that have made it happen.

Recommended Stories For You

CATT is celebrating its 20 years with a party that is open to the public on Friday, Sept. 14, at Ponderosa Golf Course from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Come bring the family out and help us celebrate with food, drink and entertainment. Dan's Dogs will be serving up food, drinks will be on CATT and music will be provided by the Tahoe Truckee School of Music Tom Petty Tribute playing classic rock.

For questions please contact CATT at 530-550-9999.

Karen Couwenhoven is events manager for the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe.