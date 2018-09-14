Kevin Drake: Vote Mourelatos for North Tahoe PUD

I'm supporting Alex Mourelatos for North Tahoe Public Utility District Board because he has the skills, the experience, and a strong work ethic needed to do the job. I am confident he will represent our community well as part of the NTPUD Board.

I've worked with Alex on community projects and can attest to the fact that he's always working to build partnerships to make important projects a reality in North Tahoe. His passion for making our community better is why I support him. Alex has worked tirelessly on the effort to make our North Tahoe Event Center a positive cash flow asset for the NTPUD. He serves on the committee for the Event Center re-visioning, and his ideas were recently praised by other board members.

Alex is committed to working with diverse groups. He's been an ardent supporter of workforce housing, most recently as part of the Mountain Housing Council and as a vocal champion at the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. He gets things done, and it's time he has a seat on the NTPUD Board.

Alex Mourelatos is an inclusive, collaborative leader who puts our community first and I plan to vote for him this November. I hope you will, too.

Kevin Drake

Kings Beach