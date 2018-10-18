Law Review: Jim Porter’s recommendations for Nov. 6 area elections

Last week we made our recommendations for the State Propositions on your Nov. 6 ballot and a handful of statewide elections. There was only one glaring error. (Better than usual for me.) On Prop 6, the proposal to repeal the Legislature's gas tax, I meant to recommend NO.

Here we go with an even more difficult chore, recommendations for local elections. If you wonder why there are no recommendations on several local agencies, it's because our office likely does legal work for the agency and I prefer not to make a recommendation.

TRUCKEE TOWN COUNCIL

This is the toughest of them all, because all seven candidates, yes seven, are qualified and deserve your vote for one of the three slots. It is a good sign we have so many qualified, interested candidates. I'm drawing a very fine line by daring to suggest my four top picks. Do your homework and don't necessarily follow my advice.

Morgan Goodwin as a current Town Council member, and David Polivy as a Planning Commissioner, have the experience and skills. Anna Klovstad has the business experience for the Council. Chelsea Walterschied, a local Truckee gal, deserves your vote.

But so do Carmen Carr, Richard Ludke and Suzie Tarnay. I hope those who do not get elected stay involved in town government. (See this story at SierraSun.com for to videos of the Candidate Forums held on Oct. 4-5).

Recommended Stories For You

STATEWIDE/CONGRESS

U.S. Senate: Dianne Feinstein all the way.

Fourth Congressional District: Jessica Morse over Tom McClintock, of course.

Assembly District 1: Brian Dahle, Republican, arguably the best legislator in Sacramento.

Supreme Court and Court of Appeal Justices: I recommend YES on all.

LOCAL ELECTIONS/MEASURES

Truckee-Tahoe Airport District: I'm recommending Jim Morrison and John Jones for re-election. The airport is running smoothly and Jim and John, both pilots, are passionate. Mary Hetherington, a close friend, would be a fine alternative vote. Joe Lorenz, new to the area, will no doubt run in the future and do a terrific job on the board.

Measure AA: YES on AA, a $148 a year parcel tax renewal, generating needed funds for our Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. YES, YES, YES.

North Tahoe Public Utility District: Incumbents Sue Daniels and Lane Lewis do a capable job, but my first vote would be for Alex Mourelatos. Change is good.

NEVADA COUNTY

Nevada County Sheriff: Shannan Moon for sure.

Truckee Sanitary District: Too close to call, all candidates are good friends and qualified.

Jim Porter is an attorney with Porter Simon licensed in California and Nevada, with offices in Truckee and Tahoe City, California, and Reno, Nevada. Jim's practice areas include: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA's, contracts, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. He may be reached at porter@portersimon.com or http://www.portersimon.com.