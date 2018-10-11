Law Review: Porter’s ballot recommendations

Other Voices are limited to 750 words and should be a discussion of issues rather than an endorsement of a particular candidate, which can be shared within the 200-word limit of a letter to the editor. Due to space constraints, it is more likely a letter to the editor will be published in a timely manner than an op-ed submission.

Remember, yours truly is a moderate Democrat and not an anti-tax guy, which may be obvious. For an excellent Good Morning Truckee PowerPoint on these Propositions, see this story at SierraSun.com. Local candidates next week.

STATEWIDE BALLOT INITIATIVES

Prop 1: YES. Proposed by the Legislature, provides $3 billion for various state housing programs and another $1 billion for home loan assistance to veterans. There are no committees registered in opposition; and we all know about our state-wide housing crisis. This measure has an impressive list of supporters including the Zuckerbergs of Facebook fame.

Prop 2: YES. This measure also proposed by the Legislature (with only one "no" vote) redirects up to $2 billion in previously authorized funds to provide housing for individuals with mental illness with programs like the No Place Like Home program. Opposed by some health care providers who may lose funding.

Prop 3: YES. Authorizes $8.7 billion in state bonds for water infrastructure including for safe drinking-water projects, watershed and fishery improvements, habitat protection, dam repairs and other programs, sometimes requiring projects to come up with matching funds. Most importantly, will bring $350 million for watershed and forest health projects in the Sierra Region. This is a lot of money indeed, but definitely a yes vote for our Sierra.

Prop 4: YES, I guess. Prop 4 approves $1.5 billion of bonds to build, renovate and equip qualifying children's hospitals, mostly private nonprofit hospitals. The League of Women Voters, a trustworthy organization, opposes because state funds should not be used to support private facilities. That argument makes sense to me, but how do you say no to investing in California's children's hospitals? I may.

Prop 5: NO. Prop 5 gives a property tax break to property owners who are over 55 or severely disabled by allowing them to transfer their property tax to a replacement property. Seems like a windfall for us Baby Boomers, but if you may be selling your residence and meet specific criteria, consider voting yes. Complicated, so read the text.

Prop 6: YES. This is the Republican Party's attempt to repeal the Democrat's 2017 gas tax. If you are a Republican or don't like taxes vote "no." If you can get over the gas tax with the money being used for needed repairs and improvements to local roads, state highways and public transportation vote "yes." I will.

Prop 7: NO. Some folks want to change daylight-saving time which was approved by voters in 1949. Prop 7 doesn't actually change daylight-saving time, but authorizes the Legislature with two-thirds vote to make future changes if the changes are consistent with federal law. I say leave it alone.

Prop 8: NO. Prop 8 regulates the amount that out-patient kidney dialysis clinics may charge for dialysis treatment which of course on its face sounds wonderful. As much as I don't like big corporate charges for kidney dialysis clinics – this is inappropriate for a proposition, even in California, the state of propositions. I foresee unintended consequences. Doctors' groups oppose.

Prop 9: FORGET IT. Prop 9 was a billionaire vanity project to split California into three states, which fortunately was removed from the ballot by the California Supreme Court.

Prop 10: NO, PROBABLY. Prop 10 expands local government's authority to adopt rent control on residential properties by repealing rent control law that protected single-family homes, and also condos and apartments built after 1995, from rent control. Prop 10 opens the door to expand rent control. If you're a big proponent of rent control, I guess vote "yes" on 10. I'm voting "no."

Prop 11: YES. Prop 11, adopted in response to a California court case, will allow ambulance workers at for-profit medical-response companies (not applicable to public ambulance providers) to be on-call during meal and rest breaks, meaning they are available in case of an emergency as it was before and should be.

Prop 12: YES, I GUESS. Prop 12 establishes new standards for confinement of egg-laying chickens, pigs and calves raised for veal by mandating minimum square footage of floor space over the next few years. This measure goes further than Prop 2 adopted in 2008. Classic liberal California or be kind to our animals? (or both?) Prop 12 will increase costs at the supermarket. PETA is opposed because Prop 12 does not go far enough! Go figure.

Congress 4th District: Jessica Moore is a moderate and impressive, time to do away with carpet-bagger Tom McClintock.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein all the way: She is amazing; she reaches across the aisle and deserves your vote.

Governor: Gavin Newsom.

Lieutenant Governor: Two Democrats, I'm voting for Eleni Kounalakis.

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla.

Controller: Betty Yee.

Treasurer: Fiona Ma.

Attorney General: Xavier Becerra, Democrat, is for me, but Steven Bailey is a Republican retired Judge of El Dorado County Superior Court, a local guy.

Insurance Commissioner: Ricardo Lara, Democrat, or Steve Poizner, no party preference, your choice.

State Board of Equalization: Ted Gaines, Republican, but first read the other candidate's statement about abolishing the agency.

Superintendent of Public Education: Tony Thurmond.

