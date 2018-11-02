Leigh Golden: Vote David Polivy for Truckee Town Council

As a resident of Truckee for 20 years I have been concerned that our current Town Council does not fully represent the interests of our community, which is why this next election is so important for our small mountain town.

As a local pilot and environmental advocate I want to make sure our landscapes are protected for present and future generations. I also want our community interests to be represented in local government. That's why I am voting for David Polivy. He believes in transparency, community engagement and understands land use planning. As an activist responding to sprawling development proposals like Canyon Springs for the last two decades I want to make sure our next elected officials understand smart growth principles and listen to the community.

With the upcoming 2040 Truckee General Plan Update process starting in 2019 we need to have good representation on the Truckee Town Council. Vote for David Polivy, he will represent the people and stand up for our environment!

Leigh Golden

Truckee