Letter to the editor: Banner year for Truckee Experimental Aircraft Association

The Truckee Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1073 has had another banner year introducing young people to aviation by giving them free airplane rides under the EAA's Young Eagles Program.

More than 280 youths were flown by ten volunteer pilots who were supported by myriad ground safety volunteers.

In the 25 years of the Young Eagles Program, more than 50,000 pilots nationwide have taken more than 2.1 million youngsters aloft to experience what one local girl described as, "This must be heaven."

In addition to free airplane rides, the chapter sponsored two youths to attend EAA's 2017 Air Academy at Oshkosh, Wis., with all-expenses-paid scholarships. The chapter is offering six scholarships to local Young Eagles ages 12 through 18 to attend the 2018 Air Academy.

Nearly all of our scholarship recipients of past years have stated, "It's an experience I'll never forget."

On the second Saturday of each month, we hold a pancake breakfast and offer Young Eagles flights to children ages 8 through 17 years old. Come on out to your airport, have a great breakfast, and treat your kids to a free airplane ride, starting at 8 a.m.

For more information visit https://www.eaa.org/en/eaa/aviation-education-and-resources/eaa-youth-education/eaa-young-eagles-program

Truckee EAA Chapter

Truckee