Letter to the editor: Clark distorts the facts

I started Jim Clark's column ("Trump's School of Hard Knocks") with an open mind, but ended with an open mouth. Looking over Trump's record of documented falsehoods, Clark says he "couldn't find anything as egregious as President Obama … saying: if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor; if you like your health plan, you can keep your health plan."

Both my adult children signed up for ACA and were able to do exactly that: so what Obama stated was indeed possible and not "egregious." Clark either didn't look hard at what he himself calls Trump's "whoppers," or he ignored those that were truly and clearly more egregious to make partisan points.

Clark then states that Obama and Trump "exactly" shared Rasmussen approval/disapproval ratings at this time in their presidencies of 46 percent and 53 percent.

For Jan 4, 2017, Trump's were 44 percent and 54 percent. For Jan 4, 2009, Obama's were 69 percent and 28 percent. You can argue that polls don't matter, but you can't argue with the facts. When Clark distorts them, he undermines his own credibility.

Peter Albert

Truckee