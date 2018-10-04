Linda Slack-Cruz: Alex Mourelatos for North Tahoe PUD

I am supporting Alex Mourelatos for North Tahoe Public Utility District. I believe he is the correct choice for our community and hope you will support him too.

I've had the pleasure of working with Alex on the District's Recreation and Parks Commission. His passion to provide exceptional recreation and parks opportunities is more than evident. He is a member of the North Tahoe Events Center Advisory Work Group, a team of volunteers working together to provide the District with creative solutions. Alex is committed to achieving maximum use of the facility for residents and visitors alike. He believes there is potential for growth and that the plan the Advisory Work Group is putting forth can improve the District's ability to utilize the Event Center creating more revenue opportunities and allowing the Event Center to become more self-sufficient.

Alex cares about our community which is evident by his involvement in many of the issues that face our area such as housing and transportation. He is a member of the Capital Projects Advisory Committee for Eastern Placer County, which recommends capital projects and tourism master plan priorities. Alex's background and community involvement make him the perfect candidate and the needed addition to the District board.

Please support Alex Mourelatos and vote early by mail!

Linda Slack-Cruz

Tahoe Vista