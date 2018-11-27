Lisa Wallace: Please accept my apology

To the Truckee and North Shore Community,

I serve on the board of the Truckee Tahoe Airport District and at the board meeting of Oct. 24, I raised the issue of transparency in our board's decision-making about a project called "Hangar 2." To address my concerns, I asked the board develop policies on transparency in board decisions that go beyond the disclosures required by the state of California.

In my discussion, I failed to make it clear that Mountain Lion Aviation, in all its participation with Hangar 2, has fully met the spirit as well as the letter of all policies and regulations. From my ambiguity, other people have criticized and personally targeted Mountain Lion Aviation, its staff and their families, as well as Jim Morrison and John Jones.

I apologize without reservation for these failures and deeply regret the resulting ad hominem attacks.

While I will pursue additional policies on transparency in board decision making, it is important for me to acknowledge that Mountain Lion Aviation (CEO Jim Wilkinson and his entire team), Jim Morrison, and John Jones all acted in accordance with all laws, regulations, and ethics, and did so willingly.

Again, I apologize without reservation for these ambiguities and the resulting attacks.

Lisa Wallace

Truckee