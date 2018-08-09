Marilyn Willis: Thank you for care, compassion

To all of our friends in the Tahoe Truckee area, on July 29, our grandson fell off of the slide at Commons Beach during the concert.

He has no sequelae from this accident. He is fine back playing soccer and karate! A big thank you to Captain Jeff Goldstone, Julien Lecorps, and Scott Worl of North Tahoe Fire! Excellent job! Knowledgeable, professional, and age appropriate care and compassion were extended to my grandson as well as to my husband and me.

As you can imagine, it was very scary following our grandson out though the crowd on a backboard and stretcher.

Thank you all for your concern and thanks to our amazing paramedics/firefighters. Love you guys!

Marilyn Willis

Ron Scoglio