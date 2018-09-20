Mark Hardyck: Don’t get too hooked on fishing

The following story is true and summarizes the risks and remedies regarding the sport of fishing. The names of persons and places have not been changed.

When setting up bait one shall take extreme care of handling the fishhook.

Do not move or jerk your hands, body, appendages randomly.

Do not, while handing the hook, allow passersby access to the rod in a manner in which they may move it swiftly.

Do not get distracted nor loose focus on the task of handling the hook (while it is in your hands!).

In the event that the fishing hook shall puncture any portion of your body (e.g. finger) do not follow-up with any action that increases the tension on the line attached to the already embedded hook. Should such an event still occur ensure that it doesn't happen moments prior to the start of a Truckee parade, which would likely impede accessibility to the Truckee Forest Hospital ER.

THE INCIDENT

Young Cooper Hardyck (age 5) discovered on July 4 that, should all the above occur, there are unique methods in handling the extraction of a fish hook that, in the future, shall no longer require his need to check into the Truckee Forest Hospital ER. The process does require a few tools, as well as a partner to apply the proper technique, however needle-nose pliers are not needed!

Please see this story at SierraSun.com for further details, and directions on how to remove a fish hook. We trust this service announcement will help remedy any future mishaps and thank the Truckee Forest Hospital ER for their support (and the Truckee Sheriff for the greatly appreciated Police Escort through the Gateway Fourth of July 2018 Parade Route).

Mark Hardyck lives in Truckee.

Fish Hook Cooper Incident 7.4.2018 by The Union on Scribd