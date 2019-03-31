Mary Hart Thompson: Mailer encourages us to vote for a candidate who’s dropped out?

Mailer wants us to vote for a candidate who's dropped out?

I think the mailer sent by "Taxfighters for Brian Dahle" was incredibly deceptive.

It featured Dahle and Steve Baird and says "Have your voice heard vote for either Baird or Dahle."

In fact, Baird had dropped out of the race and a vote for him would have been meaningless.

Silke Pflueger is the only Democrat running; she is from Truckee and a far better choice than Dahle.

Mary Hart Thompson

Truckee