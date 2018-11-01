Nikki Caravelli: Chelsea Waltersheid is my first choice for Town Council

I am a born and raised Truckee-Tahoe local, and am proud to say that Chelsea Waltersheid is my first choice for one of the three open Town Council spots this November.

It's not just because she is also a born and raised local. Nor is it because Chelsea has been my friend and colleague at Sierra Business Council for over a year. Mainly, Chelsea is one of the most authentic, selfless people I know, which is why I trust her to represent me and my community.

One of my favorite memories with Chelsea is from this time last year, when she took a few friends and me on a historic, apple-picking tour of Truckee, and regaled us with the wisdom and character of our Truckee ancestors. Her stories and her passion convinced me then that nobody knows Truckee better. She has the history, experience, and passion to really make sure that the essence of this community is preserved.

Chelsea is a staunch advocate for affordability in housing and cost of living, and in her current and past work, has worked tirelessly to help our small, local business owners thrive. She made Truckee Thursdays into the slam-dunk event that it is, and has volunteered for countless other activities – organizing Truckee day and picking up trash, local school boards, and currently, the Town's General Plan Update.

I know that a vote for Chelsea is a vote for a real person, not a politician; Chelsea is a fantastic mom, volunteer, amazing friend, and a downright good person. I know Chelsea will work long days and nights to make this town the best it can possibly be – because she has a proven record of doing so already.

I hope you'll join me in checking the box next to her name come Nov. 6.

Nikki Caravelli

Truckee