Peter Albert: McClintock owes us an apology

We live in a region of extraordinary beauty, history and promise. The Sierra mark the divide between the Pacific and the Great Basin. Our history is of action to overcome political divides to preserve out unity as a region and a nation.

Today, as other Republican Party leaders expressed outrage at Trump's conduct in Helsinki, Congressman Tom McClintock defends Trump by arguing "I don't think insulting Putin at a joint press conference would have contributed to better relations with Russia."

Of course not: but neither does appeasing Putin and insulting our own U.S. Intelligence agency.

A true leader would have courageously and diplomatically condemned Russia's interference in America's affairs without insulting anyone. McClintock denies the importance of standing up for America under Putin's assault, and joins Trump with reckless disregard for our Union.

He is exacerbating our divide, tarnishing our history and undermining our promise. He owes us an apology.

Peter Albert

Truckee