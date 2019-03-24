Pine Nuts: What makes the world go â€™round?

Physics was never my thing. When I was in school physics hit me in a blank place. I spelled it with an F.

So last Sunday, while sitting around doing nothing, I got to wondering, "What makes the world go 'round?" I was stuck. I didn't know enough to imagine anything that could make the world go 'round other than "love" and "money." So I asked the smart lady in my phone, but she only laughed and said, "Love & Money â€¦ Duh!"

I called a friend, and he too ducked my question by asking me how the weather was up my way. So I decided to do a little investigative work on my own, and find out once and for all, what does make the world go 'round.

I started my investigation in my usual manner, by guessing. I guessed that gravitational pull from the sun attracts iron ore contained in tall mountains like Tallac to create a force strong enough to turn the world on its axis, but not so strong as to suck us into the sun.

Money might not be the root of all evil, but it is the root of the laissez-faire burning of fossil fuels.

Our neighborhood library is closed on Sundays so I couldn't ask a librarian â€¦ perhaps the internet might hold the answer to what makes the world go 'round. Forthwith I dived headlong into a scientific journal on why the earth rotates like it does. I found myself deep into the Chandler Wobble Theory when I fell asleep and did not wake up for 12 hours.

So I'm back to the original conviction that love & money are what make the world go 'round, money mostly, fossil fuel money. Yes, I think fossil fuel money is what drives the world economy and is creating the ominous greenhouse effect that has put in place the tick, tick, ticking of the time bomb that will soon enough stop our world from goin' 'round if we don't stop it first.

The greenhouse effect is very very scary. Then too, fear is a compelling motivator for action, and once we come to fully fear the portentous effects of climate change, well, we might finally be provoked to act. And if bold action to control and contain climate change turns out to be too little too late, then let me apologize here to our kids and their kids.

To keep the world goin' 'round, we're going to need a lot more love and a lot less greed. Money might not be the root of all evil, but it is the root of the laissez-faire burning of fossil fuels.

Scientists and activists should be shouting from the rooftops, while those of us who are asleep at the wheel start to rub our eyes, awaken from our yawning slumber, and sound the clarion call, no, sound the fire alarm.

What makes the world go 'round?

Alternative energy is what makes the world go 'round, and we can literally bet our lives on it â€¦

