Principal’s Corner: Setting some myths to rest about Sierra High and Cold Stream Alternative schools

Sierra High School and Cold Stream Alternative are part of Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and offer incredible programs that provide students additional pathways to a high school diploma.

But many people in our community are not familiar with the alternative school programs we offer.

There are also many myths associated with alternative schools in general, and so we would like to debunk some of the common myths about Sierra High School and Cold Stream Alternative.

Myth: Diplomas from Sierra High and Cold Stream are not regular diplomas so you cannot attend college with a diploma from Sierra High or Cold Stream Alternative.

Fact: Diplomas from Sierra High and Cold Stream Alternative are regular high school diplomas that are approved by the State of California and fully accredited through Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For example, some of our students go on to UC Berkeley or San Francisco State, or Sierra Nevada College, and many community colleges across the state.

Myth: Our alternative schools only have failing students and those with severe discipline records.

Recommended Stories For You

Fact: Many of our students are A/B students, and on average 32 percent of our students who attend Sierra High are also attending Sierra College and have the opportunity to receive dual credits.

Myth: It is really easy to graduate from Sierra High and Cold Stream Alternative and students do not have to take as many English or math classes to graduate.

Fact: Classes at Sierra High and Cold Stream Alternative are rigorous like the district's comprehensive high schools. Students and staff are held to high expectations and students are required to work in small groups, large groups and independently. Students at these schools have the same English, Math, Science, and Social Studies requirements to earn a regular high school diploma.

Myth: Sierra High and Cold Stream Alternative only focus on the academics.

Fact: Students at Sierra High and Cold Stream Alternative are educated with the whole student in mind. Student's social and emotional needs are supported each day. Our students are taught and given the tools to reach their dreams so when they reach the graduation stage, they are guiding their future.

The educational options that Tahoe Truckee Unified School District offers are representative of the strength of our community. If you have questions or would like to consider Sierra High School or Cold Stream Alternative as an educational pathway, please give me a call at 530-582-2640.

Greg Wohlman is principal of Sierra High School and Cold Stream Alternative.