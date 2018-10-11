Randy Hill: Approve Measure AA to support educational programming our kids need

In December of 2010, I began what became a six-year journey as a Trustee of Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. It turned out to be one of the most personally rewarding experiences of my life.

Admittedly, fully grasping the depth and breadth of the complexity of California's public education system, even after six years, escaped me. What I did learn, however, is this:

Public education is one of the cornerstones of a vibrant community and an economic driver. We all benefit from having a strong school district.

Our community is home to a multi award-winning school district and we are blessed to have a collection of some of the best, most dedicated teachers any school district could ever hope to assemble. To watch them apply their abundant skills, unbridled compassion for their kids, and tireless commitment to every scholar was inspiring and sometimes even moving.

Our community and our school district benefit from a highly devoted and diligent group of support personnel who make sure everything is running smoothly. They assure our kids are safe, warm, nourished, sheltered, supplied and transported over thousands of miles yearly via one of the largest bus routes in the state.

The district's leadership and administration have been repeatedly recognized by both County and State officials.

Recommended Stories For You

These are the pillars upon which our amazing school district rests.

Perhaps the most striking take-away from my time on the school board, however, was observing firsthand the unbridled generosity and commitment to education extended by our parents, the broader community at large and the many partners throughout the region.

Of note has been the invaluable gift from our community of what here-to-fore was known as Measure A. Now, Measure AA. The impact and benefit to our kids cannot be overstated.

Measure AA, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Save Our Schools Renewal Measure on the November ballot, will renew existing, voter-approved funds first established in 1989 so our kids continue to receive the support and educational programming they need and deserve.

This is about more than just programs.

It is about providing every opportunity for our kids to explore, express, mature, build confidence, expand horizons, develop diverse perspectives and even social skills.

This is about helping to prepare our kids for the future. Their future and ours as a community and a nation.

Measure AA provides programs that are underfunded by the State to ensure students not only master the basics but are provided music, art, technology, physical and science education, and honors and Advanced Placement classes as well college and career preparation.

I urge you to continue your generous support of our kids, our school district and our community.

Vote Yes on Measure AA.

Randy Hill is a director of the Tahoe Forest Hospital District and formerly Tahoe Truckee Unified School District trustee.