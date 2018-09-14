Rolf Godon: Jessica Morse right choice to represent California’s 4th District

I've been in Truckee since 1974. I've seen collaboration work locally, regionally and statewide. We must get along to make good things happen for our communities.

I want to see a local representative working for us, across the aisle with all parties.

Currently our California 4th District representative is an extreme right-leaning conservative, votes in lock step with the fringes of the party in power. He has never lived in the district, he has never voted for himself and his votes do not help us. He's raised our taxes, cut our health care, voted against funding to prevent fires and help for victims of catastrophic wildfire. He voted to decrease water safety standards.

I want my representative to live within the district work and with local constituents. Jessica Morse is a fifth generation Californian, right here in Placer County. She served as a civilian during the Iraq war, working with USAID; she'll fight for us, she's one of us. She grew up in a Republican family, she can work across the aisle to move good ideas forward. She'll be the partner we need in Washington.

I'm voting for Jessica Morse by mail when I get my ballot! I hope you will too.

Rolf Godon

