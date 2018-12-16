Rolf Godon: Truckee Veterans Day luncheon a huge success

Some 125 veterans, family and friends came to the Truckee Veterans Memorial Hall on Nov. 11 following the annual celebration at the Eagle (WWI memorial) downtown Truckee.

A magnificent and tasty buffet was served and prepared by the Friends of the Veterans Memorial Building. The Friends would like to thank: Morgan's Lobster Shack, Full Belly Deli, Bar of America and Save Mart for their scrumptious and generous food donations. We appreciate the partnership with the Town of Truckee in helping to make this annual event most memorable.

The oldest veteran attending was 93 years old and a veteran of WWII. The youngest service related attendees were teenagers from the local Civil Air Patrol post. It was a great opportunity to view the Veterans Memorial museum in the foyer of the Vets Hall as well as meet and socialize with vets and others. The event received "rave" reviews for the food and sociability.

The statement: "this is what Truckee is all about" is the defining description of the event.

Rolf Godon

Truckee