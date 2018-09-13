Steve Batie: Calling all compassionate, thoughtful and patriotic Republicans

There is no better time than now to move to the right side of history.

Yes, this really is a matter of right vs. wrong, as Trump continuously undermines the viability of American democracy and U.S. global leadership through his unrelenting assault on the Constitution and the rule of law, women and LGBTQ people, people of color and the environment. Trump brings great dishonor to the Presidency and to the USA.

Tom McClintock backs Trump, and should be voted out of office.

The Republican writer Peter Wehner, a seasoned veteran of the Reagan administration and both Bush administrations, has given a succinct analysis of the Trump reality (New York Times, Aug. 25), which for my immediate purpose can be boiled down to the following facts:

As Wehner concludes his piece, he begs the question: Are tax cuts for the wealthy really worth all this? Recommended Stories For You

Trump is "… the most thoroughly and comprehensively corrupt individual who has ever been elected president."

Evidence in support of the above statement is "… obvious and overwhelming. Corruption has been evident in Mr. Trump's private and public life, in how he has treated his wives, in his business dealings and scams, in his pathological lying and cruelty, in his bullying and shamelessness, in his conspiracy-mongering and appeals to the darkest impulses of Americans."

This reality makes it obvious that McClintock should be voted out of office on Nov. 6, his vote against the outrageous tax bill notwithstanding. Republican leadership, and most rank-and-file Republicans in Congress, has refused countless solid opportunities to stand up against Trump in favor of American ideals of ethics, industry and compassion. Yet most Republicans have consistently elected to rally in support, even in the face of likely criminal conspiracy on the part of the president, on top of all his other blatant abuses of the office. As Wehner concludes his piece, he begs the question: Are tax cuts for the wealthy really worth all this?

For some, the answer appears to be yes. Some affluent Trump supporters actually admit that the effects of the Trump agenda on their financial accounts are what really matters to them. Hopefully the vast majority of voters will somehow find the wherewithal to dig deeper, and judge the health of American democracy, its society, and its global leadership role, even in the midst of all of its errors and flaws, to also be important.

Speaking of importance, if you're eligible and do not vote, please take note: Trump was put in office by barely more than one quarter of eligible voters. Even a small slice of current non-voters, properly applied, can stand the present condition on its head. The power held by the current Republican leadership in Congress can thus be broken in 2018. So if you're eligible and have not bothered to vote, please get a clue about the fragility and immeasurable value of the nation and society in which we are privileged to live. Exercise this fundamentally important right!

In favor of California Congressional District 4 and the nation, vote Democrat on Nov. 6, and choose Jessica Morse for Congress. She can provide fresh, open and dynamic leadership to help address the high challenges of our time. Get your friends to do the same. You must be registered to vote by Oct. 22.

Hope for the future: Better Republican leadership.

Steve Batie is a Truckee resident, and retired faculty from the University of Nevada, Reno.