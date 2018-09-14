Toni Gross: Thanks to CrossFit Blizzard for the support

Gratitude to Travis and Jess Weaver, owners of CrossFit Blizzard, Truckee for remembering fallen service members and honoring the families left behind.

Natalie Gross, personal trainer with High 5s Foundation, Truckee, and Dani Collins, coach at CrossFit Blizzard, both sisters of fallen service members, hosted a "Work out of the Day" at CrossFit Blizzard, Aug. 18. Natalie wanted to honor her little brother's life of service and remember his sacrifice on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

Approximately 20 people completed a grueling one hour long workout, including Shay and Renee Hampton, also with High 5s Foundation. Many thanks to those who attended this and the owners of CrossFit Blizzard.

"A hero remembered never dies", in memory of US Army CPL. Frank R. Gross.

Toni Gross

Oldsmar, Florida